Hawaiian Council reaches $100,000 goal for Kākoʻo Oʻahu in 48 hours: match expands to $200,000

A U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk crew from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade flies over a washed out road on Oʻahu. PC: (March 21, 2026.) US Army / Sgt. Olivia Cowart.

The Hawaiian Council announced that its Kākoʻo Oʻahu relief effort has reached $100,000 in community donations within 48 hours of its initial kahea (call) to support individuals and families impacted by recent catastrophic flooding across Hawaiʻi.

The rapid outpouring of support reflects the strength of Hawaiʻi’s collective response during times of need. The initial $100,000 raised will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling its impact for relief and recovery efforts. With the support of corporate partners, the Hawaiian Council has secured additional matching funds, allowing the campaign to expand to match up to $200,000 in donations, further expanding the resources available for relief and recovery efforts.

More than 1,300 donors have already contributed to Kākoʻo Oʻahu, reflecting a broad community effort to support families in need. The Hawaiian Council extended thanks to the following entities for their early leadership and commitment to strengthening this effort:

Ko Olina Resort Association ($10,000).

Alaska & Hawaiian Airlines ($25,000).

Motiv8 Foundation, established by Marcus Mariota ($50,000).

Hawaiʻi Staffing & Services ($15,000).

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“This response speaks to who we are as a community,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council. “In just two days, thousands of people have stepped up to help families they may have never met. That is aloha in action. We are deeply grateful for every contribution, and just as important, we are focused on making sure that support reaches the people who need it most in the ways that will make the greatest difference.”

Early estimates place storm-related damages at more than $1 billion, and for many families, recovery is just beginning. Homes have been damaged, families displaced, and uncertainty remains across impacted communities.

Funds raised through Kākoʻo Oʻahu will support evolving needs, including housing stability services, direct financial assistance, and other critical resources for impacted individuals and families.

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The initiative builds on the Hawaiian Council’s experience administering Kākoʻo Maui, which distributed more than $10 million in aid through rapid and culturally grounded support following the 2023 wildfires.

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Individuals and organizations can continue to support Kākoʻo Oʻahu by visiting www.hawaiiancouncil.org or mailing donations to the Hawaiian Council, 91-1270 Kinoiki Street, Bldg. 1, Kapolei, HI 96707 (check memo: Kākoʻo Oʻahu). All donations are tax-deductible, with funds directly supporting impacted individuals and families, along with the operational capacity required to deliver services effectively at scale.

For more information or to donate, visit www.hawaiiancouncil.org.