Maui Surf Forecast for March 26, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 10:28 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 02:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The forerunners of a small northwest swell have reached the northwest buoys and will arrive along the north shores tonight. The medium period swell is expected to peak around 3 feet on Thursday before gradually declining through the weekend. For east facing shores, short period wind wave energy from northeasterly trade winds will hold into the weekend. Strengthening northeasterly winds this weekend and potential gales associated with a low around one thousand miles northeast of the islands will lead to the potential for high surf advisories along north and east facing shores from Sunday into early next week.

For south facing shores, small background energy pulses will bring surf heights back above flat conditions Thursday evening into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.