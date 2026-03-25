Maui workshop trains tradespeople in historic wooden window restoration techniques

Maintenance & Repair of Historic Buildings Workshop, Sept. 8-9, 2023, Kōke‘e Civilian Conservation Corp Camp, Waimea, Kaua‘i. Students practice window repair techniques. PC: Historic Hawai‘i Foundation

Historic Hawai‘i Foundation, in partnership with the University of Hawai‘i Maui College and industry collaborators, invites carpenters, construction professionals, apprentices, and tradespeople to apply for the Maui Preservation Trades Training: Wooden Window Workshop, a two-day, hands-on training taking place April 16–17, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The workshop will be held at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College (310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave.) and select local historic sites. Designed to introduce participants to the assessment, repair, and preservation of historic wooden windows, the training provides practical skills that are increasingly in demand across Hawai‘i and beyond.

Tuition is $45 (including lunch), and space is limited. Participants must apply in advance and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Maintenance & Repair of Historic Buildings Workshop, Sept. 8-9, 2023, Kōke‘e Civilian Conservation Corp Camp, Waimea, Kaua‘i. Site tour and building assessment and documentation exercise. PC: Historic Hawai‘i Foundation

The Maui Preservation Trades Training: Wooden Window Workshop is part of Historic Hawai‘i Foundation’s ongoing commitment to workforce development and place-based education in historic preservation. By connecting participants with experienced professionals and real-world applications, the program supports both skill-building and long-term career advancement in the trades.

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With growing demand for preservation-focused construction expertise, this workshop offers both emerging and experienced trades professionals an opportunity to diversify their capabilities and enter a specialized and expanding field.

Skilled Methods for Historic Window Repair, Sept. 20, 2024, Building Industry Association of Hawai‘i, Waipahu, O‘ahu. Students practice re-glazing, glass cutting and putty glazing under the watchful eye of instructor Cheyne Naeole of Kalaupapa National Historic Park. PC: Historic Hawai‘i Foundation

Hands-On Training with Industry Experts

Participants will learn directly from contractors, preservation specialists, and craftspeople through a combination of classroom instruction, site visits, demonstrations, and hands-on practice.

Day 1 will cover:

Safety and lead-safe awareness

Historic window components and construction

Tools, materials, and hardware

Site visits for window assessment and documentation

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Day 2 will focus on applied learning through demonstration pods, including:

Glass cutting, de-glazing, re-glazing and putty glazing

Ropes and weights repair

Hardware restoration

Cleaning techniques, preservatives, and linseed oil applications

Paint selection

Epoxy repair methods for wood windows

Participants will receive a certificate of completion along with training in lead-safety awareness, site safety, and historic preservation fundamentals.

“This workshop is about more than learning techniques—it’s about opening doors to new opportunities in the preservation trades,” said Kiersten Faulkner, Executive Director of Historic Hawai‘i Foundation. “By investing in these skills, we are strengthening Hawai‘i’s workforce while ensuring that historic buildings and craftsmanship are preserved for future generations.”

The workshop is open to carpenters, construction tradespeople, apprentices, repair or maintenance staff at historic sites, handypersons and others interested in hands-on building skills.

Skilled Methods for Historic Window Repair, Sept. 20, 2024, Building Industry Association of Hawai‘i, Waipahu, O‘ahu. Joseph Kaiama of Kalaupapa National Historic Park instructs students in wood windows and rope and hardware. PC: Historic Hawai‘i Foundation

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How to apply:

Interested participants are encouraged to apply early. Learn more and apply at the following link: https://historichawaii.org/event/mauiwoodenwindowworkshop/ For questions or application information, contact Andrea Nandoskar at andrea@historichawaii.org.

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The workshop is presented by: the Historic Hawai‘i Foundation, University of Hawai‘i Maui College, Alan Shintani, Inc., and the Association for Preservation Technology Hawai‘i-Pacific Chapter. A supporting partner is Unitek Contracting Group. This project is in partly funded by the Atherton Family Foundation, Cooke Foundation, and Hawai‘i Building Industry Foundation.