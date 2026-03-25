Mayor Bissen proposes $1.616 billion budget for fiscal 2027

Mayor Richard Bissen presents his proposed fiscal 2027 budget Wednesday morning in the Office of the Mayor. PC: County of Maui

Mayor Richard Bissen presented a $1.616 billion proposed fiscal 2027 budget to the Maui County Council on Wednesday morning, prioritizing affordable housing, Lahaina wildfire recovery and water system improvements.

The proposed budget includes $1.616 billion in county funds, along with $402.2 million in grant funds and $174 million in revolving funds. As required by the County Charter, the proposed budget is balanced. Last year, the Maui County Council approved a $1.556 billion budget for the current fiscal year.

County fund revenues are projected to increase by $58 million over the current fiscal year, supporting an operating budget of $1.245 billion and a capital improvement budget of $371.1 million. The overall capital improvement program totals $698.2 million across all funding sources.

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The Council will review the requests over the next several weeks before passing a final version ahead of the July 1 start of the next fiscal year.

Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura said: “I look forward to a comprehensive review of the Mayor’s proposed FY2027 budget. Supporting recovery from the recent Kona Low storms will be a top priority, alongside addressing critical community needs such as housing and the rising cost of living.”

Bissen requested $79.5 million for the county Affordable Housing Fund to support 10 projects. Administration officials expect these funds to bring approximately 600 new units online across Maui and Lānaʻi.

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The administration proposed $44.5 million to acquire private water systems and wells. The budget includes funding for two new wells Upcountry. Bissen told council members this added capacity could eventually support up to 3,000 additional homes.

Mayor Richard Bissen (center) poses with Maui County Council members and Budget Director Lesley Milner. PC: County of Maui

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For West Maui, which continues to recover from the August 2023 wildfire disaster, Bissen asked the Council to fund the rehabilitation of the Lahaina Aquatic Center, repairs to the West Maui Senior Center and upgrades to Lahaina water infrastructure.

The proposed budget would establish a new hazard mitigation section within the Maui Emergency Management Agency focused on wildfire risk reduction, flood and coastal resilience, hazardous materials preparedness and infrastructure protection.

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The spending plan also directs funds to the county Safe Parking Program, which the mayor said would be “a safe and structured option for individuals living in their vehicles.” The budget also would expand support for houseless programs across Maui County, he added.

Bissen said his administration also wants to invest in “spaces that bring people together,” including funding for the South Maui Community Park, Central Maui pickleball courts and park facilities on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi and in Hāna.

Bissen proposed a new Grants Division to offer up to $25,000 with a simplified application process. The division also would “strengthen how we coordinate funding, improve accountability and maximize opportunities for Maui County.”

“This budget is about moving forward with purpose,” Bissen said. “It’s about housing our people. It’s about rebuilding Lahaina. It’s about supporting all of our communities, protecting what makes Maui unique and creating opportunity for our next generation.”