MEO bus service on Molokaʻi returns to normal, except for East route

The East route, which was fully suspended on Tuesday, March 24, will reopen on Wednesday, March 25, with a modified route. Buses will only travel as far as Kilohana School.. PC: MEO

MEO bus services on Molokaʻi are slowly returning to normal following the recent kona storms, with the exception of the East route.

The East route, which was fully suspended on Tuesday, March 24, will reopen on Wednesday, March 25, with a modified route. Buses will only travel as far as Kilohana School.

Following an inspection by MEO officials, significant amounts of thick mud were found at the turnaround in Pukoo (Mile Marker 16). For safety reasons, East route buses will now turn around at Kilohana School (Mile Marker 13).

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MEO thanked Kilohana School Principal Shona Mae Pineda for allowing the organization to utilize the school parking lot.

This shortened route will remain in place at least through the end of the week.

In other storm-related updates, the MEO Head Start preschool in Kaunakakai will reopen on Wednesday.

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For questions, please call the MEO Molokaʻi office at 808-553-3216.