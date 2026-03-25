Organizations invited to apply to administer County’s Lānaʻi-Grown Food Stimulus Program

Fresh produce. PC: County of Maui.

In an effort to support food security and local farmers on Lānaʻi, the County of Maui Department of Agriculture is inviting qualified nonprofits and for-profit organizations in Maui County to apply to administer the County’s Lānaʻi-Grown Food Stimulus Program for the Fiscal Year from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

Organizations interested in applying for the grant to administer the program may attend an online workshop highlighting the Lānaʻi-Grown Food Stimulus Program Grant on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 4 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.

The workshop will provide an overview on the grant program’s eligibility, requirements and application process. To register to attend, visit: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/453cc1a1-bd7a-49d3-9e3c-39ea3c7fcc25@34eeab25-8035-4064-b154-7b5fa295796f

Fresh produce. PC: County of Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The awardee will be responsible for administering the $70,000 Maui County-funded program to supply food vouchers for Lānaʻi residents. Food vouchers must be issued at the County Lānaʻi Farmer’s Market and used on the date they are issued for the purchase of locally grown or sourced fresh produce and fruit, edible algae, poi, meat, fish, eggs and honey. Vouchers must be issued for Lānaʻi residents, with preference given to kūpuna, children or members of a household with kūpuna or children between the ages of 0 and 5.

The deadline to apply to administer the program is April 27, 2026. For more information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/agriculture, call 808-270-8276 or email agriculture@mauicounty.gov.