UH Maui College supports 2026 Maui Strong Fellowship Program, helping Lahaina recover

Students gather for water quality testing. PC: University of Hawai’i / UH News

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College announced the launch of the 2026 Maui Strong Fellowship Program, an initiative designed to support UHMC students and Maui residents working on projects that contribute to Maui’s long-term recovery and resilience following the 2023 Lahaina wildfires.

Funded by the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the fellowship provides awards of up to $10,000 for participants to engage in projects focused on post-fire recovery, sustainability initiatives, and environmental restoration.

“We are proud to support Maui’s continued recovery by empowering residents to share their talents and voices,” said Jordan Hocker, Sustainability Specialist at The Hulihia Center for Sustainable Systems. “Through this fellowship program, we hope to inspire the next generation of leaders working toward a resilient future for Lahaina.”

Students get hands on experience. PC: University of Hawaiʻi / UH News

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Fellows will work through one of three UHMC programs: Puʻuhonua Kauluwehi, The Hulihia Center for Sustainable Systems, or the Water Quality Laboratory. Example projects could include soil and water research to benefit Lahaina’s recovery, collaborative initiatives to build resilience, and culturally rooted initiatives that support community wellbeing.

Now in the third year of a three-year grant, the program continues to build on the success of previous cohorts by supporting community-driven projects that contribute to Maui’s long-term recovery.

Hulihia and the UHMC Water Quality Lab are currently accepting open applications for their fellowship spots. Contact each entity directly. Applications are open to UHMC students and Maui residents through March 27, 2026. Selected fellows will complete their projects by Nov. 30, 2026.

Hulihia Team members work on systems’ model (from left: Remy Romo-Valdez, Mariane Belfort, Tim Botkin). PC: University of Hawaiʻi / UH News

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Hulihia Application is here.

Contact: hulihia@hawaii.edu

Water Quality Laboratory Contact: spedron@hawaii.edu