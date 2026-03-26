Baldwin High School Performing Arts presents ‘The Addams Family’ in April

PC: Theatrical Rights Worldwide

The Baldwin High School Performing Arts Learning Center and Baldwin Theatre Guild present “The Addams Family” musical for several select performances in April.

Performances are April 3, 4, 10, 11 and 12, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Baldwin Auditorium.

The show is directed by Linda Carnevale, with musical direction by Tana Larson and choreography by Kathleen Schulz.

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Ticket are: Adults: $13, Senior citizens and teachers (with ID) $10, students $8 (age 12-17), child $5 (age 11 and under). No reservations are necessary. The box office opens 45 minutes before the show. Open seating begins at 6:30 p.m. Presale tickets are available online at https://waveofharmony.org.

According to Theatrical Rights Worldwide, “The Addams Family is a comedy that embraces the wackiness in every family, featuring an original story. Highlighting a dilemma that’s every father’s nightmare- a daughter like Wednesday Addams. The family ‘princess’, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family—a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before—keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.”

This Baldwin Performing Arts Learning Center production has over 40 students involved in the cast and crew. They put together every aspect of the production. From being Assistant Director to Set Construction, Props, and Costumes, they are responsible for managing and coordinating the backstage crew, lighting and sound technicians, house managing, concessions, and box office.

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The show is sponsored by the Wave of Harmony Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young artists and enriching communities through the performing arts. Founder Barry Kawakami is committed to providing opportunities, inspiring creativity, and fostering the next generation of artists.