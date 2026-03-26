Maui News

First Tee Hawaiʻi hosts Junior Golf Skills Clinics on Maui and Oʻahu

March 26, 2026, 3:00 PM HST
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PC: First Tee – Hawaiʻi

First Tee Hawaiʻi will host two Beginner/Intermediate Junior Golf Skills Clinics this April on Maui and Oʻahu, providing young golfers an opportunity to improve their technique, form, and understanding of golf fundamentals in an interactive, semi-private learning environment.

Led by First Tee Hawaiʻi Chapter Trainers and PGA and LPGA instructors Jared Yim (PGA Associate), Allison Wallace (LPGA Apprentice), and Conor Weber (PGA Associate), the clinics will provide individualized coaching in a fun group setting designed to help juniors develop swing mechanics and build confidence on the course.

Hosted by First Tee Hawaiʻi, the clinics are ideal for existing or past First Tee Hawaiʻi participants and open to all beginner/intermediate junior golfers with their own clubs. The clinics will take place at the following locations:

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Maui
The Dunes at Maui Lani
Wednesday, April 8
4 – 5:30 p.m.

Oahu
Leilehua Golf Course
Saturday, April 11
8 – 9:30 a.m.

Both sessions are designed for beginner and intermediate junior golfers with their own golf clubs, who are looking for more individualized coaching and skill development.

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Participation is $49 per participant, which includes a limited-edition First Tee Hawaiʻi hat and refreshments. Space is limited, parents and guardians are encouraged to register early to secure a spot.

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Individuals interested in registering or learning more can visit firstteehawaii.org.

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