Hawaiʻi Floriculture and Nursery Association presents ‘Fresh Look 2025’ online and on Akakū

Hitomi Gilliam AIFD at Fresh Look 2025. PC: Hawaiʻi Floriculture and Nursery Association

The Hawaiʻi Floriculture and Nursery Association presents a one-hour video entitled “Fresh Look 2025” on Maui’s cable TV and online at akaku.org.

Watch highlights of floral design presentations and workshops featuring Hawaiʻi grown flowers. Professional floral designers including Hitomi Gilliam AIFD and six others take a fresh look at the principles and mechanics of designing with Hawaiʻi’s flowers with a focus on structures and mechanics for floral installations.

This educational video also includes highlights of a tour of flower farms and nurseries. In Hawaiʻi there are many family-owned farms and nurseries that grow flowers and ornamental plants. They are an important part of Hawaiʻi’s economy.

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“Buy Local It Matters” is the slogan for a campaign by the State of Hawaiʻi to encourage purchase of Hawaiʻi grown products. And purchasing locally grown flowers and plants also helps protect the environment by reducing imports that sometimes carry invasive species.

“Fresh Look 2025”, will be shown on Akakū Maui Community Media – cable TV Channel 54 and

online on Akakū’s website. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m.

Monday, March 30 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31 at 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 2 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7 at 6 p.m.