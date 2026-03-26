Mālama Hāmākua Maui and Maui Invasive Species Committee launch 2026 evening coqui control workdays

Mālama Hāmākua Maui, coqui control in partnership with MISC. PC: courtesy

Mālama Hāmākua Maui announced the launch of its 2026 Coqui Control Workday Series in partnership with the Maui Invasive Species Committee, beginning Tuesday, March, 31.

Held every last Tuesday of the month, these evening workdays invite the public onto County of Maui lands at Hāmākualoa Kulaiwi in Haʻikū for a hands-on, real-time coqui frog control experience from 6-8 p.m., with start times adjusting later in the year as daylight extends.

This is a truly unique opportunity — the only public offering of its kind — where community members of all ages can work directly alongside MISC field crews on County-managed open space. Participants will learn how to identify coqui habitat, observe the frogs in their natural environment, understand their life cycle and impacts, and gain hands-on experience with professional equipment that MISC makes available for community lending.















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Attendees will build practical skills in effective coqui control methods, including proper treatment application, identifying high-activity zones, and reducing habitat conditions that allow populations to thrive. The goal is not only active control at Hāmākualoa Kulaiwi, but education that empowers residents to take informed action in their own neighborhoods.

Funding for this initiative is provided in part by the County of Maui Office of Environmental Protection and Sustainability through grant support that strengthens community-based environmental stewardship.

“This partnership allows our community to step directly into the work,” said Mālama Hāmākua Maui. “It’s education, stewardship, and real action all in one evening of volunteering.”

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Workdays are held at Hāmākualoa Kulaiwi, County of Maui open space lands stewarded in partnership with Mālama Hāmākua Maui. Participation is limited to maintain safety and effectiveness.

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For the most up-to-date information or to sign up about this event with Malama Hamakua Maui, contact: malamahamakuamaui1@gmail.com or call Maile Davis at 808-385-3176

For the most up-to-date information about Coqui Frogs and MISC related questions, please visitt: https://mauiinvasive.org/