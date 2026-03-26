Maui Indivisible hosts ‘No Dictators 3’ march and rally on Saturday, March 28 

PC: Maui Indivisible

Maui Indivisible will host the “No Dictators 3” march and rally from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

“We’re excited to be incorporating a march and a specific call to action for our third ‘No Dictators’ protest,” said Maui Indivisible Leader Marnie Masuda. “We are marching from Queen Kaʻahumanu Center to Maui Mall to call attention to our boycott of Trump oligarch Jeff Bezos’ Whole Foods and Amazon.” Defeating ascending fascism and creating a stronger, more ʻpeople-powered’ system requires that we identify and challenge the pillars and the people who hold up autocracy and benefit from it, Masuda explained.

Participants will gather “to show their commitment to preserving civil rights and due process of law, their opposition to the war in Iran, justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, the protection of voting rights, and more,” according to organizers.

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“No Dictators 3” will be one of more than 3,000 “No Kings” protests taking place across the US and internationally on March 28. In Hawaiʻi, “No Kings” protests are called “No Dictators” protests out of respect for the deposed Native Hawaiian monarchy.

Marchers will convene at 2 p.m. on the lawn in front of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, where Maui singer-songwriter Gail Swanson will perform her new song, “My Mama Marched.” The song is a finalist for the International Songwriting Award.

After Swansonʻs performance, participants will make their way to Whole Foods Market and wave signs for about 45 minutes on the sidewalk in front of the store before returning to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. There, community organizers and activists Kelly King, Kahele Dukelow, Carol Lee Kamekona and Hawaiʻi State Rep. Terez Amato will give speeches. The speeches will be followed by a sing-along with the Good Medicine Choir. The program will end at 6 p.m.

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Those who are not able to march are encouraged to drive alongside the marchers or meet at Maui Mall to sign wave.

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More information about Maui Indivisible is available online at: https://indivisiblehawaii.org/chapters/maui/.