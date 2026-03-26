Storm-related utility work along ‘Īao Valley Road, March 27-28

Hawaiian Electric crews will be working to relocate electric poles due to severe storms that caused widespread erosion in ʻĪao Valley. PC: Hawaiian Electric

To maintain safe and reliable service, Hawaiian Electric crews and contractors will be performing urgent storm-related repair work on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to relocate 2 poles along ‘Īao Valley Road between South Alu Road and Ua Place. The poles need to be relocated due to the severe back-to-back storms that caused widespread erosion in the area. No service interruption is expected.

The relocated poles will be a part of the circuit that provides power to the broader Wailuku area. For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires the partial road closure of ‘Īao Valley Road between South Alu Road and Ua Place.

We kindly ask for your patience and cooperation as our crews work to complete this important repair safely and efficiently.

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Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.