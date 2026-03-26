UPDATE: 3 dead in Kalalau Beach helicopter crash, Kaua‘i police say

Kaua‘i Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter is seen in the background in this photo from late Thursday afternoon, March 26, 2026, at Princeville Airport after a helicopter crash at remote Kalalau Beach on Nā Pali Coast in northwest Kaua‘i. (Photo Credit: Xiomara Yamileth/Kauaʻi Now)

Update at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2026: Kaua’i Police Department reported just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday that there were a total of 3 fatalities in the crash.

Two others were transported to Wilcox Medical Center in Līhuʻe for treatment.

Officials identified the helicopter as being operated by Airborne Aviation, with one pilot and four passengers aboard at the time of the crash.

Kauaʻi Police Dispatch received a text-to-911 message at about 3:45 p.m. that a helicopter crashed into the ocean near Kalalau Beach on Nā Pali Coast in northwest Kauaʻi.

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Multiple agencies continued to respond to the crash by 7:30 p.m. Thursday. An area at Princeville Airport also was cordoned off with yellow police tape as investigation continues.

Personnel and resources from Kauaʻi Fire Department, Kauaʻi Emergency Management Agency, US Coast Guard, American Medical Response, Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources and Kauaʻi Police Department are actively involved in the response.

No further information was available at the time of Kauaʻi Police Department’s most recent release. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Update at 6:31 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2026: Five people were injured in a helicopter crash Thursday afternoon, March 26, at remote Kalalau Beach on Nā Pali Coast in northwest Kaua‘i.

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Kaua‘i Fire Department says a preliminary report shows an Airborne Aviation helicopter carrying one pilot and four passengers crashed shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday at the beach.

First responders were dispatched shortly after the crash was reported.

Personnel from Hanalei Fire Station, Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, US Coast Guard, Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency, American Medical Response and Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources responded to the crash.

Additional updates will be provided when more information is available.

Pevious post:

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Story originally posted at 5:32 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2026: Injuries are being reported following a helicopter crash Thursday, March 26, at the remote Kalalau Beach on Nā Pali Coast in northwest Kaua‘i.

Kaua‘i first responders were dispatched Thursday afternoon to a reported helicopter crash at about 3:45 p.m. at the beach.

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Personnel with Kaua‘i Fire Department’s Hanalei Fire Station and Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, U.S. Coast Guard, Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency and Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources responded.

A preliminary report says the helicopter was carrying one pilot and four passengers when it crashed at Kalalau Beach.

Kaua‘i Fire Department reports updates will be provided when additional information is available.