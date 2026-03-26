Whalers Village welcomes new beginnings, return of beloved Lahaina businesses

Whalers Village. PC Credit: Whalers Village

Along the shores of Kāʻanapali, Whalers Village, owned and operated by GGP, is entering the new year not just with new storefronts, but with renewed purpose. Over the past several months, Whalers Village has welcomed a collection of new and returning tenants, including several cherished Lahaina businesses that lost their retail locations in the 2023 wildfires. Their reopenings represent more than retail expansion; it reflects resilience, perseverance and the enduring spirit of Maui’s small business community.

After losing their flagship store on Front Street during the 2023 Lahaina wildfires, CocoNene founders Kent and Lori Untermann opened another Maui store at Kīhei Kalama Village, and now a new location at Whalers Village in Kāʻanapali. CocoNene is a retailer that designs, produces and sells its own products in Hawaiʻi. The business is “deeply rooted in the island lifestyle and Hawaiʻi’s gift-giving culture,” the Untermanns said.

A Place to Begin Again

Among the recent openings are multiple locally rooted brands rebuilding and reopening:

Banyan Tree Tattoo – After losing its Front Street studio in the fires, the respected tattoo shop has reopened at Whalers Village, continuing its legacy of storytelling through art.

– After losing its Front Street studio in the fires, the respected tattoo shop has reopened at Whalers Village, continuing its legacy of storytelling through art. CocoNene – The locally loved boutique has returned with its Maui-inspired apparel and gifts, with all products proudly made in Hawaiʻi, offering both familiarity and fresh beginnings.

– The locally loved boutique has returned with its Maui-inspired apparel and gifts, with all products proudly made in Hawaiʻi, offering both familiarity and fresh beginnings. Cool Cat Express – Following the loss of the iconic Cool Cat Café, the team has launched a new quick-service concept, bringing back its beloved flavors and nostalgic charm.

– Following the loss of the iconic Cool Cat Café, the team has launched a new quick-service concept, bringing back its beloved flavors and nostalgic charm. Honolulu Cookie Company – Honolulu Cookie Company has relocated after losing its Lahaina store, marking a meaningful return to Whalers Village where the brand previously operated years ago.

– Honolulu Cookie Company has relocated after losing its Lahaina store, marking a meaningful return to Whalers Village where the brand previously operated years ago. Via! by Sale Pepe – After the loss of Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina, the ownership has introduced a new quick-service concept, allowing guests to once again enjoy authentic Italian flavors crafted with heart.

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“These businesses are part of the fabric of West Maui,” said Tiera Kekaula, Marketing Manager at Whalers Village. “Welcoming them here is about more than space, it’s about standing with our community, supporting local families and creating a place where businesses can rebuild and thrive.”

Strengthening West Maui’s Future

In addition to the returning Lahaina businesses, Whalers Village has recently welcomed:

KoaWood Ranch – Showcasing handcrafted koa wood products

– Showcasing handcrafted koa wood products Maui Jim – Founded on Maui and recognized worldwide for its premium sunglasses

– Founded on Maui and recognized worldwide for its premium sunglasses Reyn Spooner – Bringing heritage aloha wear and timeless island style

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As West Maui continues its recovery, Whalers Village remains committed to serving as a gathering place, a space where kamaʻāina and visitors alike can shop, dine, reconnect and support local businesses.

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“Every reopening and new tenant is a meaningful step forward, highlighting the spirit and unity that make Maui so special,” said Kekaula.

For more information, visit www.whalersvillage.com or follow @whalersvillage.