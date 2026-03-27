Hawaiian groups petition to change rules to protect burials

Coalition member Clare Apana filing the petitions for rule making with the Land Board secretary in Honolulu.

A coalition of Kānaka Maoli advocacy groups, including Mālama Kakanilua, Hoʻoponopono o Mākena, and the Pele Defense Fund, filed a formal petition for rule making on Wednesday with the State of Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources and the State Historic Preservation Division.

Representing a broad base of Native Hawaiian practitioners, residents, and lineal descendants, the petitioners are seeking to amend and repeal specific administrative rules to ensure the orderly and transparent protection of iwi kūpuna (ancestral remains) and historic properties.

The petition emphasizes the urgent need for systemic reform to prevent the continued desecration and improper disturbance of burial sites across the islands, particularly in areas like the Central Maui “sandhills” and South Maui where development has historically threatened these sacred remains.

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Petitioners say the coalition brings decades of experience in historic preservation, including successful legal challenges against improper excavation permits and interventions against large-scale developments.

The coalition said current procedures often lack transparency, citing instances where the number of disturbed iwi was underreported and issues over consultant qualifications.

By proposing clearer rules for administrators, practitioners, and landowners, the petitioners aim to facilitate better collaboration and fulfill their cultural mission to “make things right” for Hawaiʻi’s heritage.