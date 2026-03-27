Maui News

Kākoʻo Molokaʻi Donation Drive delivers two containers of relief supplies from Maui community

March 27, 2026, 5:00 AM HST
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Kākoʻo Molokaʻi donation drive. PC: courtesy

The Kākoʻo Molokaʻi donation drive successfully mobilized the Maui community, collecting and shipping two full containers of essential supplies to support families impacted by recent flooding on Molokaʻi.

The effort brought together local businesses, organizations, and hundreds of community members in a powerful show of unity and aloha.

Kākoʻo Molokaʻi donation drive. PC: courtesy

Major contributions came from Costco Kahului, Home Depot, Ka Lei’s Lunch Box, and HPM Building Supply, whose donations played a critical role in meeting urgent needs. Organizers extended special thanks to Home Depot and Costco for their significant contributions, including pallets of essential supplies to help families clean and recover.

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Additional gratitude was extended to Mahi Pono for providing pickup and delivery support, large shipping bins, and cardboard boxes that helped make the operation possible.

Kākoʻo Molokaʻi donation drive. PC: courtesy

The effort was further strengthened by the dedication of Young Brothers Hawaiʻi LLC and the support of the Hawaiʻi Longshore Division, who sponsored the containers and coordinated shipping to Molokaʻi.

Above all, organizers recognize the volunteers and community members who showed up throughout the day—sorting, lifting, organizing, and donating. “Every contribution played a role in the success of this effort,” organizers said.

Kākoʻo Molokaʻi donation drive. PC: courtesy
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“I want to thank our partners Hawaiian Council, Lahaina Strong, and Hawaii Longshore Division for their support,” said organizer Tiare Lawrence of Kākoʻo Haleakalā. “I am reminded since the fires that our island is resilient when we come together. This was truly a kākou effort.”

Kākoʻo Molokaʻi donation drive. PC: courtesy
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For those who would still like to support Molokaʻi recovery efforts, Kiloʻau Foundation is accepting donations. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 1614, Kaunakakai, HI 96748, or donations can be sent via Venmo at @molokaicares.

“The Kākoʻo Molokaʻi drive stands as a testament to the strength of community and the power of collective action in times of need,” organizers said.

Kākoʻo Molokaʻi donation drive. PC: courtesy
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