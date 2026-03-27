Mouflon sheep hunting season on Lāna‘i is around the corner

Lānaʻi mouflon sheep hunt. Photo courtesy: DLNR

Applications for the 2026 Lānaʻi mouflon sheep hunting season will open on March 30.

Submit an application online by clicking on “Apply for Hunts” and choosing the 2026 Lānaʻi Mouflon Sheep Season.

The Lānaʻi mouflon sheep season will feature four hunts: an archery hunt, a youth hunt, a muzzleloader hunt, and a general rifle hunt. All four may be subject to a lottery drawing, depending on the number of applicants and available slots.

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Standby hunting opportunities may be available for any hunt, depending on the application level. If application levels are higher or lower than expected for the archery or general rifle season, one or more weekends might be added or removed.

For more information and to apply, here.

Additional hunt details can be found here or by calling the local DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife office in Hilo at 808-974-4221.