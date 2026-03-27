OHA approves nearly $4M in disaster aid for Native Hawaiian households

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has activated about $3.96 million in disaster aid to support Native Hawaiian households and communities affected by the recent floods and rains across the state.

The approved funding will be distributed through a combination of emergency assistance, direct grants, and home repair support.

“The storm damage and flooding have caused significant hardship for many families across our islands,” said Kaialiʻi Kahele, chair of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees. “By activating these resources quickly and strategically, we are ensuring that our communities have access to immediate relief, recovery support, and pathways to rebuild with dignity and resilience.”

Through a contract amendment with the Hawaiian Council, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs will reallocate existing funds in the I Ola Emergency Aid. The funds will provide:

Up to $2.9 million to support verified Native Hawaiian households in highly impacted areas.

Up to $100,000 to support community resource hubs statewide.

Up to $300,000 in assistance for federal civilian workers affected by the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

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The Office of Hawaiian Affairs will also provide $410,000 in direct disaster aid grants, which will offer direct financial assistance to eligible Native Hawaiian households in affected regions.

A total of $250,000 in Mālama Honua home repair grants will also be available. Grants range from $10,000 to $20,000 to support necessary home repairs from storm damage for qualified households who provide verified repair estimates or invoices.

Details on applications for Disaster Aid Grants and Mālama Honua repair grants will be made available soon on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs website.

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