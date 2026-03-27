Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Hosts Easter Hop with Keiki Activities, Prizes, and Bunny Photos

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Easter celebration.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center invites the community to celebrate Easter and the start of the Spring season at its Easter Hop on Saturday, April 4, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. This free, family-friendly event brings together interactive activities, festive photo opportunities, and a center-wide egg hop, with delightful discoveries designed for keiki and families to enjoy.

The first 50 guests to arrive at the Easter Hop will receive a pink reusable bag from HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts to use as their egg basket, available at Guest Services beginning at 12 p.m.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Easter celebration.

From there, guests can “hop” to participating Queen Kaʻahumanu Center businesses, marked by balloons at their storefronts, to collect colorful Easter eggs filled with toys and surprises. Hidden among them are special Golden Eggs, which can be redeemed with Emcee Kyra at the Center Court Stage for exciting prizes, including Fun Factory token cards and other giveaways.

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Guests can also stop by Center Court for free photos with the Easter Bunny at a festive photo wall near the stage. Families are welcome to take their own photos, or receive digital images with a holiday-themed border via email or text.

Additional activities will take place in Center Court, including hands-on keiki crafts in partnership with HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts, lively music and hosting by Kyra Karren Events, and free balloon twisting souvenirs and glitter tattoos from Cirque Jolie, Una Balloona, and Arties Parties.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Easter celebration.

“We want to create experiences that keiki will remember — hopping from shop to shop, finding surprises, and sharing that excitement with their ʻohana,” said Kauwela, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We’re grateful to create events that stay with our community beyond the day itself.”

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The Easter Hop is free and open to the public, with activities available while supplies last. To help gauge attendance, please RSVP via this form. Guests are encouraged to explore the center, visit participating businesses, and enjoy an afternoon filled with surprises.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Easter celebration.

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For more information and event updates, visit QueenKaahumanuCenter.com/EVENTS and follow Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Instagram @QKCMaui or Facebook @QueenKaahumanuCenter