Swarm of 28 tectonic earthquakes detected beneath Maunakea

Earthquake swarm. PC: Hawaii Volcanoes Observatory / OpenStreetMap contributors.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a swarm of about 28 tectonic earthquakes beneath the northeast side of Maunakea, in the Hāmākua region between 2 and 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

These earthquakes mainly occurred at depths between 3–6 miles below the ground surface. The largest of these events were two magnitude 3 earthquakes, and each had a couple of felt reports. During the first few hours of the swarm, the earthquake rates were lower. Following the two magnitude 3 earthquakes, which occurred about one hour apart, the seismic activity stopped for about 90 minutes before resuming, according to the HVO.

The HVO reports that these tectonic events are not related to magma movement. “Over the past 25 years, similar clusters of earthquakes in this region have occurred in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, and 2010 along with a scattering of isolated earthquakes overtime,” according to HVO scientists. “Maximum magnitudes have all been in the magnitude 3 range with most earthquakes less than magnitude 2. The depth of these earthquakes put them beneath the Maunakea edifice and into the underlying Kohala volcano, whose rift zone extends all the way to the submarine Hilo ridge east of Maunakea.”

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“These earthquakes appear to be related to periodic release of stress in the elongated Kohala edifice,” according to the HVO. “Stress gradually accumulates over time and is most likely due to the weight of the island. They do not appear to be directly related to the older submarine Laupāhoehoe slump or to flexural bending of the underlying oceanic lithosphere.”

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will continue to closely track changes in seismic activity and monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.