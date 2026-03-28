Maui Brewers Festival tickets go on sale for May 16 fundraiser

Maui Brewers Festival. PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Tickets for the 15th annual Maui Brewers Festival are on sale online as the Maui Arts & Cultural Center prepares for its signature fundraiser featuring more than 50 craft brews.

The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 16 at the center’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. This year’s festival includes the launch of the first annual Maui Poke Festival.

“Beer Lover” VIP tickets are $163 and allow entry at 2 p.m. General admission tickets cost $98 for entry at 3:30 p.m. For those not drinking, designated driver tickets are $113 for VIP and $78 for general admission.

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Prices include all taxes and fees. The fundraiser supports the center’s educational programs for students, teachers and seniors.

Organizers said more than 30 breweries and distilleries from Hawaiʻi and the mainland will provide beers, canned cocktails and seltzers. Local chefs and caterers will also offer a variety of food.

The MACC Box Office window will open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. for in-person sales and will call. Online sales at MauiArts.org are available 24 hours a day.

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The festival is open to adults 21 and older. Attendees must show a current valid photo ID at the gate.

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Proceeds from the fundraiser also support free community events throughout Maui County. Event sponsors include Maui Brewing Co., Island Distributing, Sierra Nevada and Crazy Shirts.