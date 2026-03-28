‘They carry a meaningful message’: State legislators give back through Easter basket tradition

Hawaiʻi Legislature, in partnership with Women’s Legislative Caucus, came together Monday, March 23, at the state Capitol in Honolulu to support local families through its annual Easter Basket Drive.

The tradition is focused on providing essential items to community organizations serving vulnerable populations throughout the state.

Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Legislature

Hawaiʻi House and Senate members during the past month — along with staff and volunteers — collected donations and assembled an assortment of baskets filled with everyday necessities.

Each basket included items such as toiletries, towels, period products, laundry detergent and snacks to help ease the burden on individuals and families in need.

The baskets were distributed to partner organizations, including Domestic Violence Action Center, Institute for Human Services, Mohala Mai Women’s Prison Project, Parents & Children Together and The Salvation Army Hawai‘i.

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These organizations will distribute the baskets directly to those they serve.

Legislators also continued a lighthearted tradition by nominating freshmen members to dress as the Easter Bunny and Easter Duck, adding to the spirit of the event.

Oʻahu Reps. Ikaika Olds and Joe Gedeon took on the respective roles and helped lead the effort in loading baskets into vehicles of community service providers.

“This initiative is a powerful reminder that small acts of kindness can make a big difference in the lives of our local families,” said Hawaiʻi Senate Vice President Michelle Kidani in a release from Hawaiʻi Legislature. “I am grateful to be part of a collective effort that brings everyday necessities to our communities in need.”

Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Legislature

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Maui County Sen. Lynn DeCoite said in light of the two kona lows that struck the state during the past 2 weeks, the donations come at a particularly important time and will help support organizations on the front lines responding to increased needs.

“These baskets may seem simple, but they carry a meaningful message that our communities are seen, supported and not alone,” said Senate Assistant Majority Floor Leader DeCoite in the Legislature release. “For many families, especially those facing hardship, everyday essentials can be difficult to afford.”

She added that by coming together in this way, legislators are helping ease that burden while strengthening the network of care that uplifts the state’s communities.

“As this tradition celebrates 27 years, its impact continues to grow — reminding us of what we can accomplish when our community stands together,” said Hawai’i House Minority Leader Lauren Matsumoto in the release.

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Women’s Legislative Caucus is a formal, bipartisan and bicameral group dedicated to advancing legislation that improves the lives of women, children and families.

Co-conveners of the 2026 Women’s Legislative Caucus are Sens. Kidani of O‘ahu and DeCoite along with O‘ahu Reps. Linda Ichiyama and Matsumoto.

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“The generosity and support shown by our colleagues in this annual effort truly makes a difference, and it is greatly appreciated,” said House Vice Speaker Ichiyama in the release. “Seeing the direct impact of how these donations benefit our community highlights the importance of continuing to support local organizations and those they serve.”

There are 23 women among the total 51 Hawai‘i representatives and 9 women among the total 25 Hawai‘i senators this year in the Legislature.