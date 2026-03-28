Upcountry community meeting on Kona storm impacts draws 100+ attendees

Upcountry Community Meeting. PC: County of Maui.

The Upcountry community meeting Thursday hosted by Mayor Richard Bissen to discuss the impacts of the recent Kona storms drew more than 100 attendees.

“Upcountry was not forgotten,” Mayor Bissen said at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani. “We didn’t need to wait for Federal or State funding to start repairs. We have already begun, using our emergency fund with the County Council’s approval. If we get additional Federal or State support down the line, we will be reimbursed, but there’s no reason to wait.

County staff from the departments of Public Works, Environmental Management, Water Supply, Emergency Management and ʻŌiwi Resources, along with the State Department of Health and Hawaiian Electric Co., provided response updates and helped answer residents’ questions during the meeting.

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“Our crews had to walk, gulch to gulch, carrying the tools needed to repair the waterlines,” said Department of Water Supply Deputy Director James “Kimo” Landgraf, emphasizing the labor-intensive work.

The community meeting was the first of several planned by Mayor Bissen in storm-impacted areas.

Upcoming community meetings include:

‘Īao Valley: 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 29 – ‘Īao Valley at the former botanical garden site

10 a.m. on Sunday, March 29 – ‘Īao Valley at the former botanical garden site South Maui: 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 – Kīhei Community Center, 303 E. Līpoa St., Kīhei

5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 – Kīhei Community Center, 303 E. Līpoa St., Kīhei West Maui: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1 – Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria, 871 Lahainaluna Road, Lahaina

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This monthly Lahaina Community Meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to discuss impacts of the kona storms.

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The date and location for the Molokaʻi meeting is to be determined and will be announced at a later time.

For information on the recent storms or to report storm damage, visit www.mauicounty.gov/mema or call MEMA at 808-270-7285.