Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates.

This photo shows the gap between the south (left) and north (right) lava fountains on March 10, 2026, as well as the lava channels that transport lava from the vent to the eastern crater floor. These fountains were active during episode 43 at the summit of Kīlauea. USGS photo by M. Patrick.

Geochemical analysis of erupted tephra samples over the past decade help scientists understand the temperature of Kīlauea’s shallow magma system under the summit—and things have been “heating up.”

Left: Kīlauea tephra glass magnesium oxide for the ongoing summit fountaining eruption (black circles) compared to the ranges of glass magnesium oxide for the 2020-2023 and April–May 2018 Halema‘uma‘u eruptions. Right: Electron microscope image of glassy tephra with round gas bubbles from episode 5 that erupted from Jan. 22–23, 2025. USGS images and data.

Do you know how hot erupting basaltic lava is at our Hawaiian volcanoes? This value is usually around 1150–1200°C (2100–2190°F) and it can be measured in a few different ways. Calibrated thermal cameras/images can provide temperature estimates of active lava flows, and field geologists can manually measure the temperature using a device called a thermocouple—basically a thermometer that is inserted into the active lava flow.

Using field-based observations, past generations of volcano scientists have calibrated a laboratory-based thermometer to calculate eruptive temperatures based on magnesium oxide (MgO) in lavas and tephra. Over the past decade, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) scientists have used MgO values in near-real-time as a geochemical monitoring tool, conducted as part of a cooperative agreement with the Geology Department at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo.

By examining changes in MgO—and thus, changes in eruptive temperatures—for tephra from summit eruptions from 2008–present, we can determine whether the magmatic system is cooling down or heating up. More simply—this is how HVO scientists take Kīlauea’s temperature!

This is done using several analytical techniques and instruments, but we summarize results from measuring MgO in tephra glasses using an electron microprobe. This glassy material rapidly cooled after it erupts and is the best representation of the magma.

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In April and May 2018—prior to summit collapse—the lava lake in Halemaʻumaʻu had glass 6.7–7.0 weight percent MgO, reflecting temperatures of 1159–1165°C (2118–2129°F). After summit collapse, the 2020–2023 Halemaʻumaʻu eruptions had a larger MgO range of 6.0 to 7.2 weight percent, reflecting a wider temperature range of 1144–1170°C (2091–2138°F) but with a similar maximum.

Over the first 42 episodes of the ongoing lava fountaining eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu, which began on December 23, 2024, the magmatic system has been hotter, with glass MgO higher at 7.0–8.2 weight percent, meaning temperatures are at least 50°F higher (range of 1165–1191°C or 2129–2176°F). Thus, lava erupting now is hotter than eruptions from 2018–2023.

These measurements reflect the temperature of the lava at the Earth’s surface—in our ambient atmosphere, which on a delightful day at Kaluapele might be around 75°F (24°C). Once magma reaches the surface to erupt as lava, rapid and dramatic cooling occurs over second to minutes.

How do we measure pre-eruptive temperature of Kīlauea’s magmas, before they erupt at the surface? HVO scientists use a few laboratory methods to determine the pre-eruptive temperature of Kīlauea’s magmas and thus can characterize the thermal state of the shallow magmatic system.

Erupted lavas and tephra contain olivine crystals—the common green mineral found in Hawaiian basaltic rocks—and their chemistry is sensitive to the magma temperatures. When HVO scientists looked at olivine chemistry from the 2008–2018 lava lake, the 2020–2023 summit eruptions, and the ongoing lava fountain episodes in Halema‘uma‘u, they found that olivine tracks an increase in temperature of about 15–20°C (60–70°F).

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The increase in temperature of both glass (liquid component) and olivine show us that Kīlauea’s shallow magma reservoirs have been heating up over the past decade and continue to show these signals through episode 42.

What does this mean for the long-term behavior of Kīlauea? It’s possible that the increasing temperatures observed for the current eruption might have to do with its prolonged episodic nature—hotter, fresher magmas entering the system are driving repeated eruptive episodes. With temperatures still elevated, it could mean the episodic activity will continue for some time. It may also reflect somewhat high rates of magma supply to the shallow reservoir beneath Kīlauea’s summit, which could lead to continued episodes or an eruption elsewhere on the volcano.

HVO’s team of interdisciplinary scientists are carefully monitoring Kīlauea to detect any changes to the pattern of episodic eruptions, and the laboratory-based work and near-real-time geochemical monitoring is an important perspective that will help detect changes to the thermal state of the system.

Volcano Activity Updates

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically within the summit caldera since Dec. 23, 2024. Its USGS Volcano Alert level is WATCH.

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Episode 43 of summit lava fountaining happened for 9 hours on March 10. Summit region inflation since the end of episode 43 indicates that another fountaining episode is possible; however, power and storm related outages affected instrumentation used to model the start timeframes for the next episode and an offset had to be applied to the modeling data, which suggest that episode 44 could begin between April 5-15. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Maunaloa is not erupting. Its USGS Volcano Alert Level is at NORMAL.

One earthquake was reported felt in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week: a M3.4 earthquake 4 km (2 mi) SSW of Pāhala at 31 km (19 mi) depth on March 20 at 2:33 p.m. HST.

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HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and Maunaloa.

Visit HVO’s website for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea and Maunaloa updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake information, and more. Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.