Kīhei Charter School to host 9th annual Hawaiian lūʻau fundraiser

The Kīhei Charter School Surf Team celebrates after having the highest place at a competition in the boys’ division in school history. PC: courtesy

Kīhei Charter School will host its 9th Annual Hawaiian Lūʻau benefit fundraiser on April 11 to support the school’s athletic program and student athletes.

The event, which runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the school’s campus at 650 Līpoa Parkway, will feature traditional Hawaiian food, live entertainment and a silent auction. The annual event generates the primary source of support for more than 10 athletic teams, including volleyball, surfing, soccer, basketball and cross-country programs. The school also has a large after-school elementary cross-country program.

High School Director Ellen Federoff said the lūʻau raises money that goes directly to the school’s K-12 athletic programs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“With these additional funds we can purchase equipment, pay stipends to more coaches and provide travel opportunities to our athletes,” she said.

The lūʻau emcee is Kathy Collins, with entertainment provided by singer-songwriter musician Anthony Pfluke, as well as hālau hula, and the Kīhei Paddling hālau.

A silent auction is also available by clicking here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Contact efederoff@kiheicharter.org for silent auction donations and/or questions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Tickets cost $25 for keiki, age 17 and under.

For more information about the school go online to Kiheicharter.org.