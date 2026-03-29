Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 30, 2026

March 29, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
12-16
12-16
10-15 




West Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
4-6 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 01:12 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:33 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 01:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:20 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A gale low is directing a moderate to large short period NNE (020) swell that will peak tonight. Given recent observations at NDBC Buoy 51000, surf will reach the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold for N facing shores, select exposed E facing shorelines, and West Maui. A High Surf Advisory has therefore been issued for these zones. This swell will slowly decline through the week. 


Surf along E shores remains short period and choppy due to steady trade winds with select shorelines also seeing exposure to the imminent NNE swell. For S shores, a small medium period swell will provide small surf for the next few days. Surf along W shores remains small. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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