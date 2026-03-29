Maui Surf Forecast for March 30, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 12-16 12-16 10-15 West Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 4-6 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 01:12 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:33 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A gale low is directing a moderate to large short period NNE (020) swell that will peak tonight. Given recent observations at NDBC Buoy 51000, surf will reach the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold for N facing shores, select exposed E facing shorelines, and West Maui. A High Surf Advisory has therefore been issued for these zones. This swell will slowly decline through the week.

Surf along E shores remains short period and choppy due to steady trade winds with select shorelines also seeing exposure to the imminent NNE swell. For S shores, a small medium period swell will provide small surf for the next few days. Surf along W shores remains small.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.