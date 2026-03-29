Maui Surf Forecast for March 30, 2026
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|12-16
|12-16
|10-15
|West Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:20 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A gale low is directing a moderate to large short period NNE (020) swell that will peak tonight. Given recent observations at NDBC Buoy 51000, surf will reach the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold for N facing shores, select exposed E facing shorelines, and West Maui. A High Surf Advisory has therefore been issued for these zones. This swell will slowly decline through the week.
Surf along E shores remains short period and choppy due to steady trade winds with select shorelines also seeing exposure to the imminent NNE swell. For S shores, a small medium period swell will provide small surf for the next few days. Surf along W shores remains small.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com