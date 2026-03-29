Survey: Most Americans eye Hawaiʻi as international travel alternative

A Hawaii.com survey shows most Americans prefer Hawaiʻi as an alternative to international travel. PC: Hawaii.com

Recent global events led two-thirds of American travelers to reconsider international trips, with 85% identifying Hawaiʻi as their top domestic alternative, according to a survey released by Hawaii.com.

The findings show that 93% of respondents would definitely or probably vacation within the United States if overseas travel feels unpredictable. Hawaiʻi ranked as the preferred choice over US national parks, California and New York.

The survey suggests a potential increase in domestic visitors looking for tropical experiences without leaving the country during times of international uncertainty.

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“Travelers are clearly looking for destinations that feel both exciting and reliable right now,” said Glenn Rogers, chief executive officer of Hawaii.com. “For many, Hawaiʻi offers the natural beauty, culture, and sense of adventure they might typically seek internationally, while still remaining accessible for US travelers.”

Data suggests Americans historically pull back from international travel during periods of global conflict—such as the Iraq War or the war in Ukraine—while maintaining or increasing domestic trips.

Full survey results are available at bit.ly/3NOKrx9.