Construction Industry of Maui invests $44,000 in UH Maui College trades program



Celebrating a donation of $44,000 for a dozen scholarships for construction vocational students at University of Hawai‘i Maui College are (from left) Kevin Keller, secretary of the Construction Industry of Maui; Roland Salcedo, construction tech AAS program faculty and program coordinator for UH Maui College; Jennifer Girard, Swinerton; and Laura Lees Nagle, interim vice chancellor of Academic Affairs and Accreditation and liaison officer for UH Maui College. Courtesy photo

The Construction Industry of Maui is doubling down on the island’s future, announcing a $44,000 donation to University of Hawai‘i Maui College to fund 12 scholarships for students in the construction vocational program.

The funds were raised during organization’s annual golf tournament, and are aimed at removing financial barriers for students pursuing careers in skilled trades. This investment comes as Maui is rebuilding after the wildfire and Kona Low flooding disasters.

The scholarship recipients are selected based on financial need and a demonstrated commitment to the industry. By providing access to certifications and hands-on training, the organzations ensures that the next generation of builders is equipped to lead Maui’s reconstruction.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD “As Maui continues to grow and rebuild from both wildfires and now floods, the demand for skilled trades professionals has never been greater,” said Kevin Keller, secretary of the Construction Industry of Maui. “Through this partnership with UH Maui College, CIM is proud to support students who are preparing to enter the workforce and help strengthen our community from the ground up.”

The organization’s commitment to workforce development extends beyond the college level. It actively supports Maui County high school vocational programs by:

Covering travel costs for off-island construction competitions.

Funding industry certifications for early career entry.

Creating a “pipeline” of locally trained professionals.

UH Maui College’s construction vocational program provides students with hands-on learning, technical training, and industry-recognized certifications designed to prepare graduates for careers in construction, project management, and the skilled trades. The program plays a critical role in developing local talent and strengthening Maui’s construction workforce.

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This year’s contribution was made possible by a wide network of industry partners, led by title sponsor Pace Supply Corp., along with numerous Gold and Silver sponsors ranging from Alpha, Inc. to West Maui Construction.

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“The success of this program reflects the generosity of our partners,” Keller added. “Together, we are investing in the long-term resilience of Maui’s construction industry.”