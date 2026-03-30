Deadline extended to April 16 for Maui Matsuri Art Contest

The deadline has been extended to submit artwork for the Maui Matsuri Art Contest. Entrants from a previous contest are displayed in the storefront window at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center in Kahului. Photo Courtesy: Maui Matsuri

The deadline to submit artwork for the annual Maui Matsuri Art Contest has been extended to April 16. The Maui Matsuri Art Contest – sponsored by HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts Maui – is for eligible students who can win up to $100 in cash prizes.

The contest is open to Maui County students from Kindergarten to 12th grade. All entries must depict this years’ Maui Matsuri 2026 Festival theme of Tomo “Friend.”

Cash prizes will be awarded to the first- and second-place winners in each of the following four age divisions:

kindergarten – second grade

third – fifth grade

sixth – eighth grade

ninth – 12th grade

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Each participant can submit one hand-drawn, non-digital artwork on 8.5×11-inch paper, without any frames or mounting pieces. Each entry must have an official entry form, along with a signed disclaimer lightly taped to the back of the artwork submitted. No names may be visible on the front of the artwork.

Entries may be dropped off at Housemart Ben Franklin Crafts store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center by April 16. Mailed submissions should be addressed to the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui at P.O. Box 5090, Kahului 96733, and postmarked no later than April 16.

Winners will be recognized at the Maui Matsuri Children’s Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9 at University of Hawaiʻi Maui Campus. The winning artwork will be featured at the Ben Franklin Store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Entries shall be mailed back after the event if a self-addressed stamped envelope is provided. The artwork will not be returned if an envelope is not provided.

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For more information on the Art Contest, including contest rules, acceptable mediums and entry forms, visit https://mauimatsuri.com/art-contest/ or email mauimatsuri@gmail.com. For more information on the Maui Matsuri Festival, visit mauimatsuri.com.