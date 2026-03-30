Groundbreaking held for Olowalu Fire Station, additional funding needed for completion

Groundbreaking of Olowalu Fire Station (L to R): Rick Nava, Marty Cooper, Alicia Koross, Krista DaSilva, Mayor Richard Bissen, Joe Pluta, Angela Fisher, MFD Fire Chief Brad Ventura and Tom English.

The West Maui Improvement Foundation Inc. held a special VIP groundbreaking ceremony for the Olowalu Fire Station on March 20.

The event included a pule (prayer) by Pastor Laki Kaahumanu, and speeches by Mayor Richard Bissen and Maui Fire Department Chief Bradford Ventura.

The mayor proclaimed the day as “Olowalu Fire Station Groundbreaking Day,” and read a special proclamation, recognizing the land donation to WMIF by Olowalu Homes Inc. and Peter Martin. The site was selected in 2022 by the Maui Fire Chief for station development.

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During the gathering, Chief Ventura said, “Today, we break ground on more than a building. We break ground on a promise—a promise of protection, of preparedness and of partnership.” As he delivered the message, a flock of nēnē geese reportedly flew overhead in a V formation, marking a calm and peaceful moment for those gathered at the site.

More than a fire station, Chief Ventura said the building marks the following:

A Pillar of Safety and Reliability.

A Trusted Community Anchor.

A Hub for Education and Prevention.

A Symbol of Civic Pride and History.

A Second Home for First Responders.

“For years, the Olowalu area has faced a critical gap in emergency response coverage. When seconds matter most, distance can mean the difference between life and death. This new fire station will change that reality. Once completed, it will allow our firefighters to respond to emergencies in this region at least 15 minutes faster than from the nearest station in Lahaina. That is not just an improvement—that is lifesaving,” he said.

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Ventura said that adding a third fire station on the west side is not only a benefit to the community but also to the safety of firefighters.

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He also thanked the many contributors who made the project possible. “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the West Maui Improvement Foundation, which has been tirelessly fundraising for this station since October 2022. Your vision and perseverance have brought us to this moment. We are also profoundly grateful to our major donors, including the Bezos Family Foundation, the Arrillaga ʻOhana, and the Dell Foundation. Your investment in this project is an investment in human life, in safety, in protecting our irreplaceable environment and in community resilience. And to our local supporters—individuals, families, and businesses—your commitment reflects the very spirit of aloha that defines Maui. This station belongs to all of you,” said Chief Ventura.

While it seems the project has enough funds to move forward, WMIF leaders say new tariffs have increased costs by over $211,000. More information on how to help can be found online at www.wmifinc.org.

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“As we stand here today, we honor not only what we are building, why we are building it. We are creating a safer future for our keiki, our kupuna, and generations to come. On behalf of the Maui Fire Department, mahalo for your trust,” said Chief Ventura.