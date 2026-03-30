Haleakalā nonprofit offers $6,000 in conservation scholarships

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Friends of Haleakalā National Park hikers in the Crater. Photo permission, Mele Stokesberry

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park is accepting applications for three $2,000 scholarships aimed at Maui County students pursuing careers in biology, ecology or conservation.

High school seniors and undergraduate students have until May 15, 2026, to apply.

The nonprofit organization created the memorial program to honor three local conservation icons: former park superintendent Don Reeser, Mary Evanson and Dr. Fern Duvall.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Reeser led Haleakalā National Park for 17 years, while Evanson co-founded the Friends group and Duvall spent his career advocating for Maui’s natural environment.

Applicants must be from Maui County and enrolled in studies related to the protection of ecosystems like those found within the national park.

Prospective students can find eligibility criteria and the required forms at www.fhnp.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park supports the park’s mission to protect unique ecosystems, scenic character and Native Hawaiian culture.