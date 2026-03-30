Maui police launch murder investigation following fatal stabbing in Kīhei

Maui Now

Maui police have launched a second degree murder investigation into a stabbing incident in Kīhei on Sunday. Officers responded to a Kīhei home at around 2 p.m. on March 29, 2026.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 64-year-old Kīhei man inside the residence with apparent stab wounds. Despite performing life-saving measures, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A second man, a 36-year-old also from Kīhei, was located on the property and was taken into custody after officers issued commands and utilized “less-lethal” force. The man was taken into custody and transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for evaluation.

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The investigation is ongoing.