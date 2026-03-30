Crime Statistics

Maui police launch murder investigation following fatal stabbing in Kīhei

March 30, 2026, 4:44 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Now

Maui police have launched a second degree murder investigation into a stabbing incident in Kīhei on Sunday. Officers responded to a Kīhei home at around 2 p.m. on March 29, 2026.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 64-year-old Kīhei man inside the residence with apparent stab wounds.   Despite performing life-saving measures, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A second man, a 36-year-old also from Kīhei, was located on the property and was taken into custody after officers issued commands and utilized “less-lethal” force. The man was taken into custody and transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for evaluation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu