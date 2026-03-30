Maui Surf Forecast for March 31, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 6-8 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 01:27 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 07:13 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:34 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 07:49 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:01 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate short period NNE (020 degree) swell generated by a gale low NE of the state will hold through tonight. Spectral analysis indicates energy with this swell is spread throughout the spectrum, but the vast majority is contained within the shorter period bins. Observations indicate surf is underachieving as longer period energy insufficient to generate High Surf Advisory (HSA) level surf. The HSA has therefore been dropped.

For other shorelines, surf along east facing shores will remain choppy and short-period due to the strong trade winds, with some areas also being exposed to the incoming NNE swell. South shores will continue to see small pulses from the southern hemisphere over the next few days. A storm-force low developing southeast of New Zealand over the next few days could send a moderate south- southwest swell the following week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.