Sanctuary Ocean Count, Great Whale Count conclude for 2026 koholā season

A total of 310 volunteers gathered data about koholā, or humpback whales, on the final coordinated count day of the 2026 season March 28 as part of the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count and Great Whale Count by Pacific Whale Foundation.

Ocean Count citizen scientists observed waters along Kaua‘i, O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island shorelines while Great Whale Count observers watched from the shores of Maui and Lānaʻi.

Observers watch the waters off Keāhole Point for any signs of humpback whales on March 28, 2026, in Kona on the Big Island as part of the final Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count event of the 2026 humpback whale season. (Photo Credit: Cindy Among-Serrao/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

They collected data from 37 sites throughout the main Hawaiian Islands, observing a total of 435 whales, a decrease of 279 whales from March 2025. The number could also represent duplicate sightings of the same whale by different observers or at different times or locations throughout the day.

Weather conditions varied throughout the islands the day of the counts, but most sites lacked ideal visibility for observing whales because of moderate to strong winds and whitecaps.

Several sites also had to cancel the count because of recent severe weather impacts.

Number of whales observed by island March 28

Kaua‘i: 169.

169. Oʻahu: 77.

77. Hawaiʻi Island: 37.

37. Maui: 141.

141. Lānaʻi: 11.

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* A total of 76 humpbacks were observed from 8:30 to 8:45 a.m., the most of any time throughout the day’s count.

Data collected during the annual counts combined with other research efforts can help reveal trends in humpback whale occurrence within and among whale seasons.

Other species also spotted during the March 28 count

Honu (green sea turtles).

ʻIlioholoikauaua (Hawaiian monk seal).

Naiʻa (spinner dolphins).

Mālolo (flying fish).

Multiple bird species included:

Koaʻe ʻula (red-tailed tropicbird).

Koaʻe kea (white-tailed tropicbird).

ʻIwa (great frigatebird).

ʻĀ (brown booby).

Nēnē (Hawaiian goose).

Ocean Count — supported by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation — promotes public awareness about humpback whales and shore-based whale watching opportunities.

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Volunteer citizen scientists tally humpback whale sightings and document their surface behavior, providing a snapshot of humpback whale activity.

The Great Whale Count by Pacific Whale Foundation had site leaders count whales from shore as part of a long-term survey of humpback whales in Hawaiʻi, with 12 survey sites along Maui shorelines and one site on Lānaʻi shoreline.

It provides a snapshot of trends in relative abundance of whales and is one of the world’s longest-running community science projects.

Observers watch the waters from Kapaʻa Lookout on Kauaʻi for any signs of humpback whales March 28, 2026, as part of the final Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count event of the 2026 humpback whale season. (Photo Credit: John Burger)

Both counts are conducted three times each year — during peak Hawaiʻi whale season — on the last Saturday of January, February and March.

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Preliminary data detailing Sanctuary Ocean Count whale sightings by site location are available online . Additional information is available on the sanctuary website.

Sanctuary Ocean Count celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026.

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Pacific Whale Foundation’s Great Whale Count data can be found at the foundation website, with additional information here.

Pacific Whale Foundation celebrates 45 years of research, education and conservation this year.