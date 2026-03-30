State Health Department continues response to impacts from kona lows

Hawai‘i Department of Health continues to respond to impacts from the recent kona lows, including environmental monitoring and vector control.

Environmental monitoring

Floodwater and flood-carried mud and sediment likely contain pathogens because floodwaters can pick up and transport these contaminants from the environment.

Highway 11 pictured Saturday afternoon, March 14, 2026, at the 50-mile marker north of Keaīwa on Oʻahu. (File Photo: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation on Facebook)

Similar storm and flood events elsewhere have shown these contaminants are commonly present after major flooding.

Well-established guidance because of this knowledge is available for reducing health risks when cleaning up after a flood and how to safely clean homes and belongings.

The state Health Department will conduct precautionary sampling and testing of nearshore waters — as well as flood-carried mud and sediment — to understand contaminant levels in the environment.

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In response to community concern regarding sewage and knowledge of flooding events, initial samples of flood-carried mud and sediment will be collected from impacted communities — where mud is being consolidated — and tested for pathogens.

Based on information about the kona Low flooding, land use on O’ahu’s North Shore and other flood events throughout the country, the department fully expects to find pathogens in flood-carried mud.

Taking recommended precautions — such as wearing personal protective equipment, cleaning exposed skin and washing hands after handling mud — greatly reduces health risks from the pathogens expected to be present.

Hawai‘i Department of Health Hazard Evaluation and Environmental Response Office staff partnered with the City and County of Honolulu to conduct real-time air monitoring in impacted areas.

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The real-time monitoring indicated no levels of concern with respect to carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, volatile organic compounds or flammability.

Promptly removing mud and cleaning and drying homes and other impacted areas after a flood are among the most important measures people can take to remove contamination and prevent other hazards such as mold from developing.

Dry out belongings and mud outside in the sun. Direct sunlight helps reduce microbial survival on exposed surfaces. Porous materials might need to be discarded.

Impacted communities should not wait for test results to clean homes and impacted areas. Delays in cleaning floodwater and mud can increase the risk of mold and other hazards.

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Safe cleanup guidelines, including recommended personal protective equipment, are available at the state Health Department website.

Flooding damage in Ka‘ū in front of the Wong Yuen Store from a kona low storm in March 2026. (File Photo: Courtesy of Christine Inserra)

Vector control

Hawai‘i Department of Health Vector Control Branch personnel are actively monitoring mosquito populations and taking targeted action in impacted areas, including trapping and testing mosquitoes to confirm they are not carrying vector-borne diseases.

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State Health Department personnel are prepared to provide treatment and abatement for vectors where needed.

People are encouraged to remove standing water to the extent possible — and those with concerns about mosquitos because of the recent storms should reach out to their local Vector Control office, which can be found online.