Temporary closures scheduled at County ballfields, pools

Keōpūolani Park in Kahului. PC: County of Maui

The following temporary closures are scheduled at County of Maui ballfields and pools, according to the County Department of Parks and Recreation:

Softball fields 2 and 3 and soccer field 5 at Keōpūolani Regional Park will be closed while lighting fixtures are replaced starting Wednesday, April 1, through Aug. 26, 2026. The project will include replacing existing lights at the three ballfields, installing new light fixtures, poles and electrical equipment, and removing remaining concrete bases from the original light fixtures and poles. During construction, all other areas of Keōpūolani Regional Park and ballfields are expected to remain open for public use, although some areas may be temporarily impacted by project material staging and moving of equipment between fields. DPR asks park users to stay outside of construction barriers for safety while these improvements are underway. For more information, call DPR Maintenance at (808) 270-7232. For general County DPR information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

All County pools will close from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2026, for pool guard in-service training. Pools are expected to reopen on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 9 a.m. For updates on pool hours, call the County DPR pool hotline at 808-270-8208.