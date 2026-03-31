Aloha House Mental Health Office opening and blessing

Kahu Wayne Higa of Kaʻahumanu Church. PC: Maui Behavioral Health Resources

Aloha House staff, board members and supporters came together on March 24 for a blessing ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Maui Counseling Group offices at the Wākea Gardens office complex in Kahului. The blessing ceremony was conducted by Kahu Wayne Higa of Kaʻahumanu Church.

Kahu Wayne Higa with staff and guests of Maui Counseling Group. PC: Maui Behavioral Health Resources

Formerly in Wailuku, Maui Counseling Group has provided counseling services to Maui residents since 2001.

The organization offers counseling for couples, families, individuals, and children and adolescents.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’re excited to be in this new space, which is easier to find and more comfortable for clients,” said Aloha House CEO Nicole Hokoana. “With all the difficulties our community is facing, we want our services to be easily accessible, so people can get the help they need.”

Nicole Hokoana, Maui Counseling Group CEO. PC: Maui Behavioral Health Resources

Located at 135 S Wākea Ave., Suite 201 in Kahului, the new offices provide rooms for individual counseling and space for administrative activities.

“Our counseling staff is dedicated to providing compassionate and effective care to those in need, ensuring individuals and families have access to the support and resources they need. Our community has faced multiple challenges lately, and for people who are struggling with anxiety, depression, relationship issues, or trauma, we can help,” said Audra Palazzatto-McDonnell, Chief Clinical Officer of Mental Health Programs.

Kahu Wayne Higa with Maui Counseling Group CEO Nicole Hokoana and Maui Counseling

Group Staff. PC: Maui Behavioral Health Resources

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The office also houses the administration staff for the organization’s crisis outreach team, which provides community-based outreach for individuals who need help with a non-medical crisis, mental health, or substance use. Individuals in crisis can access help by calling 1-800-753-6879 or texting 988.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The organization is also looking to expand its offerings by hiring additional qualified counselors and therapists. For more information about positions, or to book an appointment, call 808-249-2121.

Founded in 1977, Aloha House is part of Maui Behavioral Health Resources, an umbrella organization for three nonprofit agencies: Aloha House, Malama Family Recovery Center, and Maui Youth & Family Services. All three agencies provide mental health and substance use disorder treatment to Maui residents. Together, the agencies serve almost 8,000 individuals in the Maui community each year.

Kahu Wayne Higa with Maui Counseling Group CEO Nicole Hokoana and Board Members

Maren McBarnet, Mason Williams, Randol Leach, and Dr. Lauri Calkins. PC: Maui Behavioral Health Resources

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Learn more at www.MBHR.org.