Aloha House Mental Health Office opening and blessing
Aloha House staff, board members and supporters came together on March 24 for a blessing ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Maui Counseling Group offices at the Wākea Gardens office complex in Kahului. The blessing ceremony was conducted by Kahu Wayne Higa of Kaʻahumanu Church.
Formerly in Wailuku, Maui Counseling Group has provided counseling services to Maui residents since 2001.
The organization offers counseling for couples, families, individuals, and children and adolescents.
“We’re excited to be in this new space, which is easier to find and more comfortable for clients,” said Aloha House CEO Nicole Hokoana. “With all the difficulties our community is facing, we want our services to be easily accessible, so people can get the help they need.”
Located at 135 S Wākea Ave., Suite 201 in Kahului, the new offices provide rooms for individual counseling and space for administrative activities.
“Our counseling staff is dedicated to providing compassionate and effective care to those in need, ensuring individuals and families have access to the support and resources they need. Our community has faced multiple challenges lately, and for people who are struggling with anxiety, depression, relationship issues, or trauma, we can help,” said Audra Palazzatto-McDonnell, Chief Clinical Officer of Mental Health Programs.
The office also houses the administration staff for the organization’s crisis outreach team, which provides community-based outreach for individuals who need help with a non-medical crisis, mental health, or substance use. Individuals in crisis can access help by calling 1-800-753-6879 or texting 988.
The organization is also looking to expand its offerings by hiring additional qualified counselors and therapists. For more information about positions, or to book an appointment, call 808-249-2121.
Founded in 1977, Aloha House is part of Maui Behavioral Health Resources, an umbrella organization for three nonprofit agencies: Aloha House, Malama Family Recovery Center, and Maui Youth & Family Services. All three agencies provide mental health and substance use disorder treatment to Maui residents. Together, the agencies serve almost 8,000 individuals in the Maui community each year.
Learn more at www.MBHR.org.