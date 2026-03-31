Hawaiʻi’s first-ever Youth Apprenticeship in creative media launches with $200,000 grant from Harold K. L. Castle Foundation 

CREATE Hawaiʻi (Creative Routes Empowering Apprentices Toward Employment) Youth Apprenticeship

ʻEwalu Industries has been awarded $200,000 from Harold K. L. Castle Foundation to support the CREATE Hawaiʻi (Creative Routes Empowering Apprentices Toward Employment) Youth Apprenticeship, a workforce initiative preparing high school students for careers in creative media and storytelling.

CREATE Hawaiʻi builds a clear pathway from classroom learning to paid, real-world experience by connecting students with education, industry, and community partners. The program combines high school instruction, college credit, industry certifications, and paid client work with local organizations—empowering students to earn while they learn and develop skills for Hawaiʻi’s growing creative economy.

The grant will support initial implementation on Hawaiʻi Island through a pilot partnership with Arizona State University, Kealakehe High School, and Nā Leo TV. An inaugural cohort of eight Kealakehe High School students will be accepted to participate in the program. Building on this pilot, ʻEwalu Industries plans to expand CREATE Hawaiʻi to additional schools and islands, including Kauaʻi, in partnership with Hōʻike Kauaʻi Community Media, the Kauaʻi Economic Development Board, and Hawaiʻi Technology Academy – Kauaʻi.

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“We are extremely grateful for the continued support of the Harold K. L. Castle Foundation as we build a sustainable youth workforce pipeline,” said Lina Mochizuki, Program Manager for ʻEwalu Industries. “This apprenticeship is an options multiplier for students, preparing them for a variety of post-graduation opportunities, including competitive media production environments, freelance employment, or continuing their college education.”

The program addresses a critical gap across the state, where many rural students lack access to professional media environments and paid, mentored work. By aligning high school coursework with industry needs, CREATE Hawaiʻi establishes a seamless transition from education to employment. Students begin with a pre-apprenticeship during their junior year, where they build foundational skills and prepare for industry certifications. Those who are accepted through a competitive application process can advance to a paid apprenticeship in their senior year, receiving mentorship and technical instruction, while completing on-the-job training through media projects with real clients. Graduates of the program will have a professional portfolio, industry experience, and a Business Leadership Certificate from Arizona State University.

“CREATE Hawaiʻi connects education to industry in a way that creates real jobs, real experience, and real pathways into Hawaiʻi’s creative economy, proving to our keiki that opportunities exist here,” says Ashley Kierkiewicz, President & CEO of Nā Leo TV. “We are proud to provide technical training and mentorship to our talented youth.”

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Support from the Harold K. L. Castle Foundation will fund program coordination, student stipends, and training. The long-term vision is to scale a sustainable model for statewide growth and establish a federally recognized creative media apprenticeship pathway in Hawaiʻi—one that enables Hawaiʻi students to build meaningful careers.

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Community members interested in learning more about CREATE Hawaiʻi Youth Apprenticeship are welcome to attend a free informational session on Thursday, April 2, 2026 from 5– 7 p.m. (Program begins at 5:30 p.m.) at Nā Leo TV – Kona Studio. RSVP at http://tinyurl.com/createhi0402.