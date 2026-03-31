“Just for Fun” Cooking Classes at UH Maui College. PC: UHMC

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s award-winning Culinary Arts Program is offering a series of five “just for fun,” hands-on cooking classes, beginning on Saturday, April 11.

“Food brings people together,” said Chef Instructor Craig Omori. “We’re really looking forward to hosting these new cooking classes for our community. It’s all about celebrating culture and learning to create beautiful meals for family and friends. And we’re lucky to have renowned Maui talent and Swiss Certified Master Chef Roger Stettler as a team member to lead these ‘just for fun’ experiences.”

All classes are held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Pā‘ina Building on the UHMC Kahului campus. The registration page gives a more in-depth description of the class as well as a list of what participants need to bring.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Here’s the list of classes that Chef Roger will be teaching (linked to the registration page for each):

April 11, Italian Comfort Foods

April 18, Quick Bites for Pūpū Parties

April 25, Burger Lab – The Perfect Burger

May 2, Soups for All Occasions

If you have questions or need additional assistance, please contact Chef Craig Omori at omoric@hawaii.edu or 808-386-1149.

Pāʻina building at UHMC. PC: UH Maui College