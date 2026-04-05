Kamaʻāina artists sought for Hawaiʻi climate action residency program

Four kamaʻāina artists are being sought to constitute the second cohort for the Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission’s Climate Action Residency Program.

This initiative seeks to engage artists to explore the urgent realities of climate change and channel their art to inspire and connect Hawaiʻi residents to critical climate challenges around the state, according to a news release from the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Artwork from the first cohort for the Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission’s Climate Action Residency Program. (Photo courtesy: DLNR)

The program extends from June 2026 to February 2027. Selected artists will partner with a county department on their home island during that time, participating in monthly meetings to pinpoint relevant topics to highlight, such as food waste, fire risk, agriculture or energy.

“This residency has given me renewed motivation to bring my works out of my studio and into the community,” said Benjamin Fairfield, a 2024 selected artist in residence. “I enjoyed collaborating with local elementary schools to have students think through how, where and why everyday products are sourced, consumed and discarded.”

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The CCMAC welcomes applications from local artists working in various media including painting, sculpture, music, digital art, videography, textiles and photography.

The four artists selected will receive $7,000, which includes a stipend for materials and travel costs. While in the program, cohorts will collaborate with local county agencies that are developing climate actions.

First cohort of artists for the Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission’s Climate Action Residency Program. (Photo courtesy: DLNR)

Artwork will be exhibited at Capitol Modern, the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum in Honolulu in early 2027.

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Applications are now open. The deadline to apply is May 1. For full application details, go to the Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission’s website at: https://climate.hawaii.gov/art/.

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For more information, contact Udi Mandel Butler, the commission’s climate action program manager, at udi.butler.contractor@hawaii.gov.