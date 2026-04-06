Queen’s Challenge 2025 winners. PC: EKKA 2025

The Queen’s Challenge competition, which honors Queen Emma and highlights the skills and pride of kalo (taro) farmers across Maui, will take place once again at the 2026 East Maui Taro Festival on April 18 at the Hāna Ballpark.

The competition is open to all farmers on Maui growing Hawaiian kalo varieties in two categories — wetland and dryland. Entries may only be traditional Hawaiian kalo varieties found in Bulletin 84: Taro Varieties in Hawaiʻi (1939). A two-point advantage will go to taro grown organically in honor of Queen Emma’s proficiency in growing kalo and caring for the soil.

The prize is $500 for a kalo grown in loʻi and $500 for a kalo grown in dryland conditions. A special prize of $100 will go to the best Hawaiian kalo grown by a school or school program.

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Bulletin 84 can be found at www.ctahr.hawaii.edu/oc/freepubs/pdf/B-084.pdf Be aware that not all varieties in Bulletin 84 are Hawaiian.

There is no cost to enter. Entries must be the whole plant clean and intact (top and corm) with roots removed. Entry forms may be picked up at the E kūpaku ka ‘āina booth under the main festival tent. Growers or their representative must provide the following information to the E kūpaku ka ‘āina contest table no later than 11 a.m. on April 18.

Name of grower, mailing address, phone and email contact

Place the taro was grown/ahupuaʻa

Wetland or dryland

Age of the taro at harvest (months)

Soil inputs and/or fertilizers used to grow the kalo entered in the contest

Reason for growing the Hawaiian kalo variety you entered in the contest

Anything received after 11 a.m. will not be accepted in the competition. Questions, and inquiries from potential sponsors, may be directed to EKKA at ekupaku@gmail.com or 808-285-3947.