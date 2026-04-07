2026 Art of Trash opens April 18 at Maui Mall Village

The community is invited to celebrate creativity, sustainability, and talent at the upcoming Art of Trash 2026 event. Opening day is April 18, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maui Mall Village.

Mālama Through Art

The Art of Trash & Trashion Show is an annual, juried exhibition that inspires the Maui Nui community to reimagine discarded resources as elements for creative inspiration. ​



​All entries must be original work from artists who reside in Maui County and made from recycled and/or reused material. Natural elements may​ be incorporated, not used as the main feature or in abundance. Jurors grade their selections based on transformation of material, good craftsmanship and overall creativity.

Join the 2026 Show

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Ready to transform trash into treasure? Maui County artists can showcase their creativity in next year’s Art of Trash & Trashion Show. Whether you’re a seasoned maker or exploring upcycled art for the first time, artists are invited to reimagine discarded materials into something extraordinary.

All participants must be Maui County residents with original work crafted primarily from recycled or reused materials. Natural elements are welcome as accents, but the star of each piece should be the transformed materials themselves.

Entries go through a juried selection process, with chosen works displayed in an exhibition and eligible for both Community Choice and Jurors’ Choice awards.

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Be Part of the Experience

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Selected artists are asked to volunteer as docents for four hours per week during the show, helping keep our galleries open and sharing the stories behind this inspiring work with the community.