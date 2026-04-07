Celebrating the life and legacy of Mercer “Chubby” Vicens

File photo (2018) of Mercer “Chubby” Vicens during a visit to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaiʻi, Maui Mentor Center, which bears his name.

The Maui community and extended ʻohana pause to honor and celebrate the life of Mercer “Chubby” Vicens, a respected community leader, dedicated volunteer, and beloved friend.

“Vicens was known for his unwavering commitment to serving others and strengthening the community around him. With a natural ability to bring people together, Chubby embodied the true spirit of aloha through his actions, leadership, and generosity,” according to a release from the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce. “Whether supporting local initiatives, lending a helping hand, or simply showing up when it mattered most, he was a steady and trusted presence in the lives of many.”

He was also known as “coach” to many for building strong relationships and working collaboratively in his communities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

His unwavering commitment and service to the Maui community was acknowledged on multiple occasions he was the awardee of the Humanitarian of the Year for Maui County by Maui Chamber of Commerce. He was a recipient of the TS Shinn award voted Top 10 Mauians for leadership and recently a Koʻi award for from the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce as one of the founding members and past presidents.

“Throughout his life, Chubby remained deeply rooted in the values of kuleana and mālama, always putting community first,” according to the MNHCoC. “He played an important role in uplifting those around him and contributed to building a stronger, more connected Maui. Those who worked alongside him remember his kindness, his humility, and his genuine desire to make a difference.”

“Beyond his contributions to the community, Chubby was a devoted family man and loyal friend. He carried himself with authenticity and care, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met. His legacy lives on in the relationships he built, the lives he touched, and the example he set for future generations,” according to the MNHCoC.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He is survived by his family, friends, and the many individuals whose lives he impacted through his service and leadership.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A celebration of life will be held at Nakamura Mortuary on Thursday, Apri 9 2026. Visitation and remembrance will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Family, friends, and community members will gather to honor and remember a life of purpose and dedication.

“Chubby’s legacy is one of service, compassion, and unwavering dedication to his community. His presence will be deeply missed, but the impact of his work and the lives he touched will continue to carry forward. As we remember him, we are reminded of the power of showing up for one another. His spirit will live on in the community he helped strengthen,” the MNHCoC reports.