County of Maui officials urge preparedness ahead of next kona storm

DPW work today, April 7, includes clearing debris along Pūlehu Road from last storm. PC: County of Maui

County of Maui officials are urging residents to prepare for a third kona storm that may bring heavy rainfall to Maui County – just weeks after two back-to-back kona storms hit parts of Maui Nui in March. Meanwhile, County departments are taking steps to prepare while responding to damages from recent storms.

National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for all Hawaiian Islands, in effect from Wednesday morning, April 8, through Friday afternoon, April 10, 2026. With the ground saturated from recent storms, potential flash flooding, rapid runoff and landslide threats increase, even with less rain. NWS on its social media account said a kona low is expected to bring strong winds, widespread heavy rainfall and flooding concerns to the Hawaiian Islands.

Moderate to heavy rain occurred almost every day somewhere in the state from March 10 to March 24, according to NWS. During this period, portions of Maui County received the highest rainfall totals in the state, topping 50 inches at gauges at the Haleakalā Summit (54.92 inches), Puʻu Kukui (53.10 inches) and Kula (51.36 inches), according to NWS preliminary totals (https://www.weather.gov/hfo/summary_march2026). During the first two kona storms, March 11-15 and March 19-24, flooding and wind severely damaged portions of Molokaʻi, South Maui, ʻĪao Valley, Upper Kula, East Maui and Lahaina.

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“Our community has already endured so much in the wake of two recent kona storms, and we recognize the strain and uncertainty many are still carrying,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “With a third kona storm now on the horizon, know that our County teams remain fully engaged, continuing response and recovery efforts without pause. Support is ongoing, and no one is facing this alone. As we prepare for this next storm, we urge residents to take precautions now — check in on loved ones, secure your homes and stay informed—while we continue working together toward recovery.”

Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said that visitors and residents should stay informed, create an emergency plan, gather an emergency kit, secure property and look out for one another. Residents who live in low-lying or flood-prone areas need to prepare early.

“Many in our community are still in the midst of recovery after the last kona storms, and it’s completely understandable that the prospect of another system feels overwhelming,” Lonokailua-Hewett said. “With soils already saturated, even lighter rainfall can quickly create dangerous conditions. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and stay connected with those around you — especially kūpuna, keiki and neighbors who may need extra support. Preparing ourselves and our ʻohana is one of the most important ways we keep our community strong and safe.”

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Ahead of the new kona low, MEMA has been coordinating with other County of Maui departments, as well as state and nongovernment partners, to mitigate potential storm impacts.

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Other County preparations include the following:

Maui Police Department is increasing staffing for all districts to prepare for the storm; all stations tested generators to ensure they are operable. The public should be advised of the following: Anticipate longer response times for nonemergency/non-in progress calls — public safety will be prioritized during the storm. If there is a situation where emergency evacuation is needed, call 911. Crimes committed during an emergency proclamation have enhanced penalties. If traffic signals go out or malfunction, treat intersections like a four-way-stop.

MEMA has been working with Red Cross and other partners to identify shelters that can be opened in potentially vulnerable areas should storm impacts warrant evacuation.

Department of Public Works has been removing debris from roadways and storm drains to recover capacity of the drainage systems; implementing emergency protective measures to stabilize damaged infrastructure; completed assessments of all flood control systems to ensure they are in good condition; checked that all storm-response equipment has been fueled and tested; positioned traffic-control devices for deployment if needed.

The County Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management are prepping all system infrastructure sites that could potentially be affected by the approaching storm. DWS and DEM are checking and topping off fuel in all permanent and portable generators. All vehicles are being refueled daily in anticipation of the storm. Standby crews have been set up for response.

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to Genasys and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.