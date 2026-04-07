Maui Surf Forecast for April 08, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 5-7 West Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 6-8 7-10 7-10 7-10 East Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:47 AM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Latest offshore buoys and near-shore buoys are showing a steady rise in the 18 to 22 second energy bands this evening and surf will continue to rise tonight and peak on Wednesday above advisory thresholds. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for all south facing shores of the Hawaiian Islands through Wednesday night. Along north facing shores, a new moderate long-period northwest (310-320 degree) swell continues to fill in this evening and will peak on Wednesday below advisory thresholds. A small, short- period north-northeast swell will also fill in this evening before peaking tomorrow and subsiding Thursday.

As the long-period south swell declines on Thursday, strong to near gale force southerly winds are expected to develop on Thursday and strengthen even further Thursday night into Friday. This increase of southerly winds will bring a rapid increase of short-period energy Thursday into Friday and will once again bring surf heights above the advisory thresholds. Large disorganized surf is expected along many south facing shores Thursday into Friday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.