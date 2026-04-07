Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 08, 2026

April 7, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
5-7 




West Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
6-8
7-10
7-10
7-10 




East Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

                            thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 









WEDNESDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:47 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Latest offshore buoys and near-shore buoys are showing a steady rise in the 18 to 22 second energy bands this evening and surf will continue to rise tonight and peak on Wednesday above advisory thresholds. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for all south facing shores of the Hawaiian Islands through Wednesday night. Along north facing shores, a new moderate long-period northwest (310-320 degree) swell continues to fill in this evening and will peak on Wednesday below advisory thresholds. A small, short- period north-northeast swell will also fill in this evening before peaking tomorrow and subsiding Thursday. 


As the long-period south swell declines on Thursday, strong to near gale force southerly winds are expected to develop on Thursday and strengthen even further Thursday night into Friday. This increase of southerly winds will bring a rapid increase of short-period energy Thursday into Friday and will once again bring surf heights above the advisory thresholds. Large disorganized surf is expected along many south facing shores Thursday into Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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