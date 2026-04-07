OHA awards $100,000 to community organizations to support flood recovery

Flood recovery. PC: Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs, in partnership with the Hawaiian Council, today announced the distribution of $100,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations leading recovery efforts statewide in communities impacted by recent Kona low storms and flooding across Hawaiʻi.

OHA’s Board of Trustees appropriated the funds in an emergency session on March 25. The Hawaiian Council will administer and direct these grants to community-based organizations providing immediate, culturally grounded support to impacted families, with a focus on Native Hawaiian communities. This effort reflects OHA’s broader commitment to activating disaster aid and supporting recovery across the pae ʻāina.

“Recovery starts at the community level,” said OHA Chairman Kaialiʻi Kahele. “These organizations are already on the ground, already trusted, and already doing the work to support our people. By moving resources quickly and strategically, we are helping to ensure our communities have the support they need to recover with dignity and resilience”

Flood recovery. PC: Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

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Grant recipients include:

Lāhui Foundation, $25,000 (Oʻahu) : Recognized for its rapid deployment of direct aid, cleanup support, and financial assistance to Native Hawaiian families in heavily impacted communities.

: Recognized for its rapid deployment of direct aid, cleanup support, and financial assistance to Native Hawaiian families in heavily impacted communities. KEY Project, $15,000 (Oʻahu) : A longstanding North Shore organization providing essential services, food distribution, and community coordination for rural families.

: A longstanding North Shore organization providing essential services, food distribution, and community coordination for rural families. Maui Rapid Response, $20,000 (Maui) : Selected for its ability to quickly mobilize resources and deliver direct assistance to underserved and rural communities, including Native Hawaiian households.

: Selected for its ability to quickly mobilize resources and deliver direct assistance to underserved and rural communities, including Native Hawaiian households. Moloka‘i Cares, $10,000 (Molokaʻi) : Supporting local recovery efforts through direct outreach, coordination, and assistance to families across Moloka‘i.

: Supporting local recovery efforts through direct outreach, coordination, and assistance to families across Moloka‘i. Hoʻakā Mana, $10,000 (Molokaʻi) : Delivering a community-based rapid response—reaching isolated areas, restoring access to necessities, and sustaining island-wide support through trusted, culturally grounded networks.

: Delivering a community-based rapid response—reaching isolated areas, restoring access to necessities, and sustaining island-wide support through trusted, culturally grounded networks. Vibrant Hawaiʻi, $10,000 (Hawaiʻi) : Acting as a coordination hub to align resources, support local partners, and ensure recovery efforts reach rural and underserved communities.

: Acting as a coordination hub to align resources, support local partners, and ensure recovery efforts reach rural and underserved communities. Additional Organization, $10,000 (Statewide): To be awarded to a qualified organization demonstrating strong community impact and alignment with recovery priorities.

Flood recovery. PC: Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

The Hawaiian Council brings experience administering community-based recovery efforts, including the Kākoʻo Oʻahu and Kākoʻo Maui initiatives, which have delivered rapid support to impacted communities. OHA is working in tandem with the Hawaiian Council to administer these funds and ensure they are deployed quickly and effectively. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting communities through a culturally grounded and community driven approach to recovery.

“It is our kuleana as a Hawaiian organization to step up and care for our communities in times of need,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council. “We mahalo OHA for entrusting us with the responsibility to administer these funds in service of our lāhui. Our focus is to support the organizations already doing the work on the ground and help ensure resources reach our people as quickly as possible.”

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In addition to these grants, OHA and the Hawaiian Council are preparing to make available millions of dollars in a direct assistance program to provide financial support to impacted households.

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Plans are also underway to establish a Kākoʻo Oʻahu Resource Center at the Waialua Courthouse, where families will be able to receive one-to-one support, access resources, and navigate recovery services in a trusted, community-based setting.

Additional announcements will be made as these efforts are finalized.