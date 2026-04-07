UH Maui College Culinary “Launchpad” Scholarship

Four Seasons Wailea Pastry Cook Stephanie Blanza. UH Maui College 2026 Summer/Fall culinary “Launchpad” scholarship. PC: UH Maui College

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is offering a special Summer/Fall 2026 Culinary “Launchpad” Scholarship designed specifically for those eager to get trained and start working in the culinary industry quickly.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to enter the industry,” says Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Chef Craig Omori. “We’re looking for ten individuals who are ready to dive deep into the craft, science, and culture of cooking in professional kitchens. With workforce needs at an all-time high, a solid culinary education has become a universal passport. We’re proud to offer this scholarship program to those ready to launch their careers.”

UHMC Culinary Arts Program. UH Maui College 2026 Summer/Fall culinary “Launchpad” scholarship. PC: UH Maui College

Each successful applicant will receive a $5,000 scholarship which covers tuition for two Summer 2026 classes, – Fundamentals of Cookery from May 26 to July 3 and Fundamentals of Baking from July 7 to Aug. 15 – two Fall 2026 Semester classes, and the cost of required knife kits and uniforms. (Textbooks are available to borrow for free). In addition to the scholarships, those who successfully complete the summer courses are guaranteed a spot in the high-demand Fall 2026 classes, Intermediate Cookery and Batch Cookery.

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Stephanie Blanza is a Pastry Cook 5 at the Four Seasons Maui at Wailea and was a 2025 scholarship recipient. “The Summer Launchpad Scholarship helped me build culinary skills and jumpstart my career. It was an amazing experience where I’ve also gained lifelong friends,” she said.

UHMC Culinary Arts Program. UH Maui College 2026 Summer/Fall culinary “Launchpad” scholarship. PC: UH Maui College

Eligibility requirements:

Applicants must pursue an Associate of Applied Science Degree or a Certificate of

Achievement in the Culinary Arts Program

Achievement in the Culinary Arts Program Applicants must intend to be enrolled as a full-time culinary student in Fall 2026

Applicants must enroll in and successfully complete both Summer 2026 classes

The application deadline is Friday, April 24 at 4 p.m. Complete details and the application are here. Scholarship awardees will be notified via email or phone by Monday, April 28. Contact Chef Craig Omori at omoric@hawaii.edu with any questions.

UHMC World Plate Chicken Piccata. UH Maui College 2026 Summer/Fall culinary “Launchpad” scholarship. PC: UH Maui College