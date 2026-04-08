Maui severe weather update: 3 shelters to open, water conservation urged on Maui, Molokaʻi

DPW preparation ahead of the storm this week included clearing debris along Pūlehu Road from the last storm in March. PC: County of Maui

County crews are gearing up for storm response as impacts from a low pressure system begin impacting the state. Three shelters on Maui will proactively open at 5 p.m., including locations in Kīhei, Hāna and Wailuku. Residents and visitors on Maui and Molokaʻi are urged to conserve water as a precaution during this severe weather event.

Flood Watch through Friday afternoon

National Weather Service in Honolulu is emphasizing that this severe weather event does not qualify as a kona low. Instead, severe weather is expected as a low-pressure system developing west of the islands is bringing the potential for heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash flooding around the Hawaiian Islands. NWS in Honolulu issued a flood watch for all Hawaiian Islands, in effect from this morning, April 8, through Friday afternoon, April 10, 2026. With the ground saturated from recent Kona low storms, potential flash flooding, rapid runoff and landslide threats increase, even with less rain.

Several shelters to open at 5 p.m.

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Although there are no evacuation orders at this time, Maui Emergency Management Agency, other County departments / agencies and American Red Cross will proactively open shelters at 5 p.m. today, ahead of storm impacts. Length of shelter operations will depend on the severity of the weather. Additional shelter locations may open if needed. Shelters will provide cots (select locations), food (individuals with dietary needs should bring required food) and water. Bring bedding, essential supplies and any necessary medications. Pets are allowed only if they are in crates, cages or on a leash.

Shelters opening at 5 p.m. include:

South Maui: South Maui Community Park Gym, 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei

East Maui: Hāna High School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna

Central Maui: Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena St., Wailuku

Water Conservation urged for Maui and Molokaʻi

The Department of Water Supply advises residents and visitors on Maui and Molokaʻi to conserve water as a precaution during this severe weather event. Residents are encouraged to proactively fill clean containers with water for essential use if necessary. Limiting nonessential water use will help maintain reliable water service in the event of power or electronic disruptions or additional storm-related damage. The water conservation advisory expires at the end of the NWS flood watch. Sign up for DWS News Flash notifications at https://www.mauicounty.gov/list.aspx .

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Road advisories

Treat any traffic light that is out or malfunctioning as a four-way stop. Do not attempt to travel through moving water.

Road closures

For updates on County of Maui road closures, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/roadclosures or download the Genasys Protect app at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

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County response

Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation on April 6 that lets the County access state and federal assistance and streamline procedures to quickly deploy resources, personnel and services if needed. County Emergency Operations Center went into activation, April 8. Emergency departments have been preparing for and responding to this storm while conducting emergency repairs from recent storms. Other County preparations include the following:

Maui Police Department is increasing staffing for all districts to prepare for the storm; all stations tested generators to ensure they are operable. The public should be advised of the following: Anticipate longer response times for nonemergency/non-in-progress calls — public safety will be prioritized during the storm. If there is a situation where emergency evacuation is needed, call 911. Crimes committed during an emergency proclamation have enhanced penalties.

Department of Public Works has been removing debris from roadways and storm drains to recover capacity of the drainage systems; implementing emergency protective measures to stabilize damaged infrastructure; completed assessments of all flood control systems to ensure they are in good condition; checked that all storm-response equipment has been fueled and tested; positioned traffic-control devices for deployment if needed.

DWS and Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are prepping all system infrastructure sites that could potentially be affected by the approaching storm. DWS and DEM are checking and topping off fuel in all permanent and portable generators. All vehicles are being refueled daily in anticipation of the storm. Standby crews have been set up for response.

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