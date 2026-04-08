New format and expanded options available for Seabury Hall’s summer program

Seabury Hall Summer Camp offers a variety of day camps for performing and visual arts, languages, and more for students entering grades 1-12. PC: Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz.

Seabury Hall’s signature Seabury Hall Summer Camp (formerly Summer at Seabury) program is launching a new, weekly format, with updated courses and camps, as well as expanded opportunities for students entering grades 1-12.

Registration is now open at: seaburyhall.jumbula.com. This year’s program will run from June 1-26, 2026, and will feature four, one-week sessions. Each session will be filled with an exciting mix of enrichment courses, athletics, arts, and hands-on activities, providing a new experience every week!

Seabury Hall Summer Camp will also offer specialty camps for sports, fitness, technology, and engineering, dance and culture and arts and crafts. PC: Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz.

New features of the 2026 program include:

Expanded Enrollment: We look forward to welcoming students entering grades 1-12

New Format: The program will feature four, one-week sessions, allowing families flexibility to choose individual weeks, and explore a variety of offerings

Day Camps & Specialty Camps: Students may choose from Day or Specialty Camps, each designed to provide engaging, age-appropriate experiences

Day Camps (Grades 1-6)

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Students entering grades 1–6 will enjoy a varied daily schedule designed to support the developmental needs of growing minds and bodies. Course offerings include academic enrichment, sports and team activities, performing and visual arts, and language and cultural studies. The program fosters a warm, caring environment where students can explore their curiosities, build confidence, and discover hidden talents.

Specialty Camps (Grades 3-12)

For students entering grades 3–12, Summer Camps offers a dynamic program that blends academic rigor with creativity and real-world learning. The program provides sport-specific training, fitness, dance and culture, technology and engineering, and arts and crafts.

Lunch Option: A bag lunch service will be available for families who would like a convenient, on-campus meal option. The Lunch Option may be selected during the registration process.

Enrollment Options

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Traditional classroom-style courses

Full-Day Option: Six classes

Half-Day Option: Three classes

Specialty Camps: Three-hour camps offered in the morning or the afternoon. (Grades 3–12)

Full-Day Option: Two camps

Half-Day Option: One camp

Program Fees

﻿Because registration is completed on a weekly basis, tuition is also structured by week and based on program selections.

Full-Day Camps: $400 per week

Half-Day Camps: $250 per week

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Specialty Camps: $250-$275 per week, depending on skill level and coaching needs. *Some camps may have additional fees due to specialized materials or supply requirements.

Summer at Seabury is rooted in the belief that students learn best when they feel connected, supported, and inspired to grow — both academically and personally. The program offers a powerful opportunity to build community by nurturing curiosity, encouraging exploration, and strengthening skills in a joyful and engaging environment.

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Seabury Summer Camps FAQs

Registration Website: seaburyhall.jumbula.com

For more information, please email: summer@seaburyhall.org